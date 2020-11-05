‘Recovery is excellent’: Diego Maradona doing well after surgery to remove a blood clot

‘Recovery is excellent’: Diego Maradona doing well after surgery to remove a blood clotThursday, November 05, 2020
|
After
undergoing surgery earlier this week to remove a blood clot on his brain, it is
said that Argentina’s football legend Diego Maradona is doing well.
Maradona did surgery on Tuesday at the Olivos clinic in Argentina after tests revealed that he has a subdural hematoma. This a blood clot on the brain that is usually associated with a traumatic brain injury.
Following the procedure, his personal doctor, Leopoldo Luque, has disclosed that Maradona’s condition is improving quickly and that he was eager to leave the hospital.
“The idea is to have him here for one more day, but he already feels well enough to be discharged and we spoke to the physicians who also see him in a good enough condition to be discharged,” Luque told reporters outside the hospital on Thursday.
“We’re very happy. He can walk, he talks with me, he seems a lot clearer. Obviously, it’s still very early, but the recovery is excellent.”
However, when Maradona was hospitalised on Monday, it was said that he was suffering from dehydration and anaemia. Following tests, he was transferred from a hospital in La Plata to the Olivos clinic for surgery.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy