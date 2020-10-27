Reese Witherspoon as a politician? It could happen…

Although she

is very happy with her acting career, American actress Reese Witherspoon isn’t

ruling politics out of her future.

She did not say what capacity she would want to act in, but Witherspoon believes more women are needed in politics.

When asked if she would do government work in the future, the actress said: “I mean, I wouldn’t say never because I don’t know where I’m going to be when I’m, you know, 65.”

She was speaking to hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes on Monday’s episode of the SmartLess podcast.

“I think we need better representation and balance. Women are 50 per cent of the population, but we’re not 50 percent of the representation in government, which is bizarre, particularly when they’re adjudicating over our bodies,” she continued.

“And the lack of representation of people of colour, who make up a large, almost majority of this country. What about balance, you know? Just yin and yang. Male, female balance.”

Although the hosts believe many people would vote for the Legally Blonde actress, she said that she is comfortable doing films for now.

“I love what we do. I feel so lucky to do this,” said the 44-year-old celebrity.