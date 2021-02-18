Tributes pour in for late reggae pioneer Daddy U-Roy

Reggae

legend Daddy U Roy has died. He was 78.

Born Ewart Beckford, U Roy was one of the pioneers of the genre, pushing both its production through his sound system Stur Gav and creating memorable hits which include Dread in a Babylon.

He was born in Jones Town, St Andrew on September 21, 1942 where he was raised by a religious and musical family.

He received the Order of Distinction from the Government of Jamaica in 2007 for his contribution to music.

Among those who have offered condolences at his passing are Shaggy, UB40 and British DJ David Rodigan.

Shaggy shared to Instagram, â€œToday we lost one of our heroâ€™s !! A true legend in this game of dance hall/ Reggae if your a fan of sound system, then your a fan of Stur Gav sound. With such greats as Colonel Josey Whales and Charlie Chaplin, pioneers in this game â€¦ with a catalog of amazing recordings U Roy was a master at his craft. Rest Well daddy Roy!! R.I.P. walk goodâ€

RIP U ROY.â€” UB40 (@UB40OFFICIAL) Ewart Beckford better know by his stage name U Roy, passed away yesterday aged 78. He took deejay â€œtoastingâ€ to a new level in the late sixties with his melodic and rhythmic voice overs on versions (instrumentals) of existing hits, like the Paragons 1/2 pic.twitter.com/PnIXKC2Pi0February 18, 2021