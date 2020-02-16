Reggae sensation Koffee celebrates 20th birthday

Reggae sensation Koffee turns 20 today, which almost seems surreal based on her storied accomplishments.

Having just won the Grammy for Best Reggae Album and signed a deal with RCA, this is certainly a birthday that the talented singer will always remember.

And you know you are top-notch when the Prime Minister of your country, in the form of Andrew Holness takes note of your birthday and gives you a shout out on Twitter.

Please join me in wishing our very own — Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) @originalkoffee a very happy birthday. Koffee is an ambassador of reggae music and recently created history becoming the first solo female, and the youngest reggae artiste to win a Grammy award. I wish Koffee continued success & prosperity. pic.twitter.com/gjoPlBRoC7February 16, 2020

It’s hard to imagine what gift could make this year be a better one for the ‘Toast’ singer but we too join in wishing Koffee the best birthday possible with the hope that she enjoys many more.