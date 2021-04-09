Reggae singer Kumar Fyah mourns loss of newborn son

Singer Kumar Fyah and his wife are mourning the loss of their newborn son, Kaleb.

The former lead singer of the Raging Fyah band shared the news this morning in an Instagram post, which shows him and his wife in a room at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) in Kingston. His wife is seen sitting in a hospital gown while holding the baby, while he places his hands on her shoulders and looks at his newborn.

“The kinda pain you can’t explain. We are shocked and heartbroken. Kaleb my son will forever be a part of our family,” he wrote. “My wife and I are going through the darkest days ever as we grieve the loss of our newborn son. Meds mash up jah jah. Can’t think can’t eat can’t sleep I am numb at the moment. Kaleb you were too perfect for this world.”

The heart-tugging post is accompanied by a second photo showing a close-up of baby Kaleb.

Several members of the music fraternity sent their condolences in the comments.

“Kumar no one should ever have to go through this,” said In.Digg.Nation member Naomi Cowan. “I am terribly sorry & praying for peace over your entire family.”

“Absolute No Words Brooo!!!” commented Jesse Royal. “We Deh ya in any way u need us to be!!! Send my Love to Wifey!!!”

Romain Virgo wrote: “My brother I’m sending my love, blessings and prayers to you and you family in this tough time bro. I’m so sorry fam.”

Runkus added, “Sending so much love bro.”

Other messages came from Lila Iké, Alborosie, Cali P, Shuga and scores of fans.