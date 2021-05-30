Reggae singer Nesbeth finds love again?

Has reggae singer Nesbeth found love again?

That’s the assumption of his social media followers after the artist posted a video with dancer Radha Ruiz.

The 38-second clip was posted yesterday and sees the two taking a stroll at The Grand Port Royal Hotel Marina & Spa in Port Royal.

Throughout the video, Nesbeth keeps his arm on her shoulder and the two engage in conversation, although the audio is muted. At one point, he whispers in her ear and Ruiz is all smiles.

While folks don’t know what the two were talking about, Nesbeth used the instrumental of his 2015 hit My Dream as a backdrop, leading many to believe Ruiz is his latest dream come true.

Ruiz, a Jamaican-born dancer who is currently based in Los Angeles, California, is apparently here on a short vacation.

Posts on her Instagram page reveal she’s currently staying at a resort and has been spending the past few days reconnecting with family and friends. She also posted a video of her at The Grand Port Royal Hotel Marina & Spa with a distant Nesbeth in the background.

But the two could have possibly linked up at the location to shoot a music video. One of her online posts shows her modelling by the deck before going into a dance break. Ruiz recently danced in Mooski’s Trackstar video, as well as the visuals for Pop It recorded by Megan Thee Stallion and Bankroll Freddie.

Regardless of what the reality is, online folks are sticking to the fairytale narrative and sending their well wishes.

“Happy that you win again,” wrote one person. “She is beautiful. Pray together and let God in.”

“Full time. You hold out for a very long time. I am happy you can smile and be happy again.”

“Is a good look mi G.”

“Because you deserve happiness young king.”

“Watch happy couple.”

“You look so happy.”

“Congrats on love.”

“Wifey wants you to be happy, she’s happy too.”

Nesbeth’s late wife, Ann-Marie Elliott Nesbeth, passed away in 2016 from complications due to cancer.

The singer dedicated his 2018 debut album to her with the project’s name, A.M.E.N, representing her initials. Nesbeth has since been focused on his career and raising his children, with little known about his love life.