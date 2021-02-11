Remembering Whitney Houston nine years later

Today marks the nine-year anniversary of

the passing of Whitney Houston.

To commemorate the life of the iconic singer, we here at BUZZ will share nine facts about the I Have Nothing singer who is still widely-recognised as one of the best voices of all-time.

Houston died in a bathtub at a Beverly Hills hotel in February 2012. A coroner’s report released listed the cause of death as accidental drowning, with heart disease and cocaine use listed as contributing factors.