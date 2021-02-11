Remembering Whitney Houston nine years later

Remembering Whitney Houston nine years laterThursday, February 11, 2021
|
Today marks the nine-year anniversary of
the passing of Whitney Houston.
To commemorate the life of the iconic singer, we here at BUZZ will share nine facts about the I Have Nothing singer who is still widely-recognised as one of the best voices of all-time.
Houston died in a bathtub at a Beverly Hills hotel in February 2012. A coroner’s report released listed the cause of death as accidental drowning, with heart disease and cocaine use listed as contributing factors.
- Whitney’s mother was part of a group, Sweet Inspirations, which sang back up for Aretha Franklin.
- Houston is the cousin of legendary singer Dionne Warwick.
- She modeled for fashion magazines and sang backup for Chaka Khan while still in high school, signing her first recording contract at 19.
- Her debut album, Whitney Houston, produced three No. 1 singles in the US.
- She married singer Bobby Brown in 1992.
- Houston made her film debut in The Bodyguard for which she recorded the soundtrack that includes the iconic I Will Always Love You.
- She has had 11 No.1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
- Whitney posthumously appeared in the film Sparkle in 2012.
- She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020.
