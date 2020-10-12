Retired rapper Logic spends US$226,000 on rare Pokémon card

Retired rapper Logic spends US$226,000 on rare Pokémon cardMonday, October 12, 2020
|
Rapper Logic is a child at heart.
We’re thinking that must be the reason he dropped US$226,000 on Pokémon card, according to TMZ.
The card is a rare first edition Charizard which he purchased for the figure during a live auction.
The price was deemed the “highest known sale of the card”, stated trading card investment company, CardHops.
The newly-retired rapper tweeted YouTuber and card collector Logan Paul to share the news.
Logic took to Instagram to explain why he dropped so much on the card:
“When I was a kid I absolutely loved Pokémon but couldn’t afford the cards,” he wrote. “I remember even trying to trade food stamps for theirs and now as an adult who has saved every penny he has made being able to enjoy something that I’ve loved since childhood now as a grown man is like buying back a piece of something I could never have, it’s not about the material it’s about the experience.”
The 30-year-old retired from music this past summer to focus on his family.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy