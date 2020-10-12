Retired rapper Logic spends US$226,000 on rare Pokémon card

Rapper Logic is a child at heart.

We’re thinking that must be the reason he dropped US$226,000 on Pokémon card, according to TMZ.

The card is a rare first edition Charizard which he purchased for the figure during a live auction.

The price was deemed the “highest known sale of the card”, stated trading card investment company, CardHops.

The newly-retired rapper tweeted YouTuber and card collector Logan Paul to share the news.

A PSA 10 Base Set 1st Edition Charizard just sold at auction with an ending bid of $183,812.00 via — Cardhops (@Cardhops) @IconicAuctions. Including the 20% buyer's premium, the total transaction value exceeds $220k. As of now, this is the highest known sale of the card. pic.twitter.com/2mwkoopTvLOctober 10, 2020

Logic took to Instagram to explain why he dropped so much on the card:

“When I was a kid I absolutely loved Pokémon but couldn’t afford the cards,” he wrote. “I remember even trying to trade food stamps for theirs and now as an adult who has saved every penny he has made being able to enjoy something that I’ve loved since childhood now as a grown man is like buying back a piece of something I could never have, it’s not about the material it’s about the experience.”

The 30-year-old retired from music this past summer to focus on his family.