Retirement?! Teyana Taylor says bye to music

Many fans were probably taken aback on Friday when entertainer Teyana Taylor announced that she would be retiring from music.

Alongside an image which showed that she got 162.8 million streams on Spotify for 2020, Taylor said that she will be changing her direction.

â€œIâ€™m retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that I can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put in was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world!,â€ she said.

â€œTo all my supporters from day 1 & all my new ones I love you and I thank you for everything & donâ€™t worry â€¦ All hustlers have the understanding that when one door closes another will open â€¦ either that or Iâ€™m pickin da locks petunia!!!â€

While thanking fans for their support, Taylor explained that she wasnâ€™t getting the necessary support to aid in her success.

â€œWow, who did that? Yâ€™all did that! Ÿ¥ºThank you Ÿ’— I ainâ€™t gone front in times of feeling super under appreciated as a artist, receiving little to no real push from the â€œmachineâ€, constantly getting the shorter end of the stick, being overlooked, I mean the list on and on lol,â€ she said.

Her husband, NBA free agent Iman Shumpert, commented on her post, offering support.

â€œIâ€™ve watched first hand how much blood youâ€™ve spilled in this shit. It wasnâ€™t for nothing baby! And we rockin no matter what u choose to doâ€¦itâ€™s GONE GO! Love you mostest,â€ said the basketballer, who is the father of Taylorâ€™s two kids.

The decision to retire is somewhat surprising since she released The Album in June. It is her third studio album.

But the options are endless for Taylor who has done various ventures since she came on the scene at 15 years old. She has worked as an actress, dancer, runway model, fitness magnate and shoe designer.