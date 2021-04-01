Rich people have been buying luxury cars in the pandemic because they’re bored

When you’re rich and you’re bored, what do you do? You buy Bentleys, and Lamborghinis!

BUZZ Fam, in a time when so many people around the world are struggling to buy food, rich people are buying luxury cars just because they are bored.

What else do you when you now have so much time on your hands to scroll the internet?

According to CNN, sales of super-expensive cars, like Ferraris, Bentleys, and Lamborghinis soared during 2020.

“I’ve been in this business 40 years and I’ve never seen it like this,” said Brian Miller, president of Manhattan Motors, a high-end dealership that sells Bentleys, Lamborghinis, and Bugattis, among other ultra-luxury brands told the outlet.

Because the coronavirus has greatly restricted travel, the rich had to find some way to spend their billions. And if it’s one thing we know about rich people, they are going to do what the other rich people are doing.

“There’s a fairly fantastic wealth effect going on,” said Tyson Jominy, vice president for data analytics at J.D. Power.

Sales of cars costing more than $80,000 were almost double in the fourth quarter what they had been the year before. And for cars costing more than $100,000, sales in the US were up 63% that quarter.