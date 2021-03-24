Rich rich! Kim Kardashian is building a mini town in her backyard

Rich rich! Kim Kardashian is building a mini town in her backyardWednesday, March 24, 2021
|
Kim Kardashian at 2018 Met Gala (photodesk@splashnews.com
If you have the space and the money for it…why not?
BUZZ fam, Kim Kardashian is once again showing us that there are levels to this thing. The mom of four is building a “Lil’ Hidden Hills” town for her kids in her expansive backyard.
Now, for those of you who don’t know, Hidden Hills is the famous Calabasas gated-community, where the Kardashian clan live among other A-list celebrities.
And Kim is building the perfect replica of this for her kids right in her backyard.
Photos obtained by Daily Mail, show an aerial shot of the nearly finished town. It includes its own security gate, an archway that reads “Lil’ Hidden Hills,” a “KKW Beauty Boutique,” a Starbucks, a “West” diner, a fire station, and a Lego castle.
We don’t know why Kim is building this for her kids, and we know is that she can.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy