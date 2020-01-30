Richard Byles and Kevin Hendrickson special awardees at 2020 AMCHAM Awards

Two of Jamaica’s leading nation-builders were recipients at this year’s 10th annual AMCHAM Business and Civic Leadership Awards on Tuesday, January 29, at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston.

It was an evening of excellence in tribute to a cohort of exemplary game-changers who have been driving and sustaining Jamaica’s economic and social progress through stellar leadership.

The AMCHAM President’s award was conferred to business leader and philanthropist, Kevin Hendrickson. He has positioned himself over the years as a true champion for the island’s growth and development.

In his acceptance, the business mogul noted that the award isn’t solely a result of his hard work, but a collective effort by those who have made his business a success.

“As I walked from my office from the Courtleigh to the Pegasus, I actually came here to see first hand why I am standing here tonight. From the duty drivers at the front, the men who greeted me at the door, the waiters and waitresses who served our wonderful dinner tonight to the guests and customers I passed along the way. They have all made this possible tonight. So, in reality, I did not win this award, we won this award,” he said joyfully, followed by a round of applause.

Adding another accolade to his extensive catalogue of achievements, the AMCHAM Lifetime Achievement Award was bestowed upon one of Jamaica’s most accomplished corporate leaders, Richard Byles, the Governor of the Bank of Jamaica.

The AMCHAM Lifetime Achievement Award identifies any individual who has made a significant impact and contribution to economic and social progress in Jamaica.

Awards were presented in the areas of Excellence for Corporate Social Responsibility and Excellence for Civic Leadership.

AMCHAM president, Mrs Ann-Dawn Young Sang in her remarks congratulated the 2020 nominees for their hard work and dedication while imploring them to continue their mission.

“Congratulations to all our nominees as you are all winners. You have given your heart and dedication in a shared sense of determination to make a difference in the lives of people who are less fortunate,” she said.

See more highlights from the event in our gallery below.