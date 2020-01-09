Richie Innocent receives award for dub poetry in New York

Richie Innocent receives award for dub poetry in New YorkThursday, January 09, 2020
|
Dub poet Richie Innocent recently received a certificate of excellence at the Sarabita Masters Awards in New York for his contribution to the global advancement of dub poetry.
The Kingston-born poet, who is known for poems such as Where Are The Warriors featuring Wise Wurdz, Community and Good Old Days said he is grateful for the award.
“This award was given to me by Ras Atiba, the founder of the Sarabita Masters Awards in recognition of my work as a poet in the global poetry space. Ras Atiba is one of the foremost dub poets and promoter of dub poetry in New York, so it is an honour to receive this award from him and his organisation,” said Richie Innocent.
“I’m happy to be a member of the new generation of dub poets in Jamaica. Together we are waving the dub poetry banner high and spreading the energy around the world.”
The Sarabita Masters Awards is an annual event which was founded by New York-based dub poet Ras Atiba (given name Emile Ivy). The first staging of the event took place in 2012.
The 2019 staging of the Sarabita Masters Awards was held at Stratosphere Studios in Brooklyn, New York, on December 20.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy