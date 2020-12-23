Richie Stephens and Jah9 confirmed for Jamaica Jazz and Blues

A few acts

have already been confirmed for the virtual staging of Jamaica Jazz and Blues

Festival that will be held in January.

So far, the organisers have announced that Richie Stephens, Jah9 and Jon Secada have been booked for the festival that begins on Thursday, January 28, and ends on Saturday, January 30. It was not disclosed which night the entertainers will appear on.

Stephens said that he is happy to be part of the event as it returns from its hiatus.

“I feel so good to be a part of a show that is known to be a world class production. Blessings to the management and staff of Jamaica Jazz and Blues. Welcome back my friends. Let’s hold on to the magic. #jamaicajazzandbluesfestival,” he commented on a post on the festival’s Instagram page.

The organisers have not said when they will announce the full line-up.

The Jamaica Jazz and Blues Festival was last staged in 2015. It returns to Jamaica’s music scene under new management. It is now licensed to Adrian Allen of Steady Image and Marcia McDonnough of Touchstone Productions, who were both part of the festival’s previous team.

They are promising a spectacular show that will be free to the public.

“Jamaica Jazz has been a part of my life for so long. Its absence created a deep void which was never replaced. Being offered this opportunity to bring it back at a time when the entertainment world has been so overturned by COVID has been such a wonderful gift, and to accompany that with a showcase of Jamaica for the world to see brings me a tremendous sense of satisfaction and pride,” McDonnough said recently.