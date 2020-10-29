Ricky Martin says it’s ‘sad’ to see Latinos vote for Trump

Ricky Martin says it’s ‘sad’ to see Latinos vote for TrumpThursday, October 29, 2020
|
In declaring
his support for Joe Biden, entertainer Ricky Martin said that he cannot
understand why a Latino would want to vote for Donald Trump in the US presential
election.
Martin, who was born in Puerto Rico, said that although Trump has been receiving support from some Latinos, he hopes that he will lose the presidency in the November 3 election.
He added that it is “really scary” to see Latinos support the politician.
“It’s super sad. I think. Trumpeters make a lot of noise. And it’s scary to see their enthusiasm but us, we’re doing what’s right, the right way and we’ll see what happens in November. But I’m very optimistic,” he said during an interview on The Big Ticket podcast.
“I am a Latino, gay, married to an Arab living in Trump’s America. We check all the boxes.”
Martin announced his marriage to Syrian-Swedish painter Jwan Yosef in 2018.
Meanwhile, Martin said that this election is extremely important, and it is crucial that Americans vote for Biden.
“I’ve been supporting Biden forever,” he said. “I think he is the only option we have, and he is great. He has been in politics all his life. This is the moment. We all need to get together and be loud about the course of this nation.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy