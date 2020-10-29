Ricky Martin says it’s ‘sad’ to see Latinos vote for Trump

In declaring

his support for Joe Biden, entertainer Ricky Martin said that he cannot

understand why a Latino would want to vote for Donald Trump in the US presential

election.

Martin, who was born in Puerto Rico, said that although Trump has been receiving support from some Latinos, he hopes that he will lose the presidency in the November 3 election.

He added that it is “really scary” to see Latinos support the politician.

“It’s super sad. I think. Trumpeters make a lot of noise. And it’s scary to see their enthusiasm but us, we’re doing what’s right, the right way and we’ll see what happens in November. But I’m very optimistic,” he said during an interview on The Big Ticket podcast.

“I am a Latino, gay, married to an Arab living in Trump’s America. We check all the boxes.”

Martin announced his marriage to Syrian-Swedish painter Jwan Yosef in 2018.

Meanwhile, Martin said that this election is extremely important, and it is crucial that Americans vote for Biden.

“I’ve been supporting Biden forever,” he said. “I think he is the only option we have, and he is great. He has been in politics all his life. This is the moment. We all need to get together and be loud about the course of this nation.”