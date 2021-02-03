Riding high: World’s tallest swing now open in Dubai

Riding high: World’s tallest swing now open in DubaiWednesday, February 03, 2021
|
If you love heights, then you will love this!
The world’s tallest swing is now open in Dubai. The swing called the Bollywood Skyflyer and is a treat for adrenaline junkies. It’s all of 460 feet (140 meters) tall — the same height as the Great Pyramid of Giza
Unveiled last week at Bollywood Parks Dubai, it set a new world record for the tallest swing ride, knocking the 450-foot-tall Orlando Starflyer out of the top-spot.
The Bollywood Skyflyer is made up of 421 tons of steel, took 600 days to build, and a further 120 days to install, says Milton D’Souza, general manager of the popular theme park.
And that won’t be all. According to CNN the theme park is set to break even more records in 2021. Later this year, the park plans to open the Bombay Express — the region’s first and only wooden rollercoaster.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy