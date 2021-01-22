Right again! ‘The Simpsons’ predicts parts of US inauguration

Right again! ‘The Simpsons’ predicts parts of US inaugurationFriday, January 22, 2021
|
We don’t know about y’all but this is getting weird. BUZZ fam, is
In the episode “Bart to the Future,” Lisa assumes the presidency and said the now-viral line, “As you know, we’ve inherited quite a budget crunch from President Trump.”
But that’s not all. In the episode, Lisa wore a purple jacket and pearls. At Wednesday’s inauguration, Vice-President Kamala Harris wore a purple jacket and pearls. With Harris serving immediately after Donald Trump’s presidency, comparisons by viewers were readily made.
But wait, there’s more. Actor Tom Hanks appeared as a host during a virtual concert Wednesday evening, which aimed to keep with President Joe Biden’s theme of national unity in a time of crisis.
And in The Simpsons Movie from 2007, Hanks in a cameo role pitches a proposed new Grand Canyon at Springfield, the hometown of The Simpsons.
“Hello. I’m Tom Hanks. The US government has lost its credibility, so it’s borrowing some of mine,” he says. At the end of the scene, he says, “If you’re gonna pick a government to trust, why not this one?”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy