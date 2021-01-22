Right again! ‘The Simpsons’ predicts parts of US inauguration

We don’t know about y’all but this is getting weird. BUZZ fam, is

In the episode “Bart to the Future,” Lisa assumes the presidency and said the now-viral line, “As you know, we’ve inherited quite a budget crunch from President Trump.”

But that’s not all. In the episode, Lisa wore a purple jacket and pearls. At Wednesday’s inauguration, Vice-President Kamala Harris wore a purple jacket and pearls. With Harris serving immediately after Donald Trump’s presidency, comparisons by viewers were readily made.

But wait, there’s more. Actor Tom Hanks appeared as a host during a virtual concert Wednesday evening, which aimed to keep with President Joe Biden’s theme of national unity in a time of crisis.

And in The Simpsons Movie from 2007, Hanks in a cameo role pitches a proposed new Grand Canyon at Springfield, the hometown of The Simpsons.

“Hello. I’m Tom Hanks. The US government has lost its credibility, so it’s borrowing some of mine,” he says. At the end of the scene, he says, “If you’re gonna pick a government to trust, why not this one?”