Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are ‘very happy’ together

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are ‘very happy’ togetherThursday, December 10, 2020
|
Rihanna is reportedly happy in her relationship with her new boo, A$AP Rocky, and we are so here for it.
“They’ve been inseparable the past few weeks,” a source tells PEOPLE of the couple in this week’s issue, on newsstands Friday. “It’s a new relationship, but they both seem very into it.”
The two are longtime friends, both 32 years old, and are acclaimed fashionistas, so we can definitely see why.
And even more importantly, they share some key characteristics. “They both are very much about helping out in the communities where they grew up,” adds the source.
“A$AP is generous, and so is Rihanna,” says the source. “A$AP is known for being a great guy.”
We can’t wait for these two to make their relationship official!
