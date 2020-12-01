Rihanna and A$AP Rocky dating

Looks like our girl RiRi is finally boo’ed up. According to a

There have been rumours that these two were dating for a while now. Especially after Rihanna launched her Fenty Skin campaign which prominently featured Rocky. And the duo did several interviews together to promote the collaboration.

But neither of them have confirmed or denied the reports. However, according to People Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted having dinner with friends at the Beatrice Inn in New York over the weekend.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have been friends for a while now. The rapper served as an opening act for the US dates of her Diamonds World Tour in 2013. A$AP Rocky was also featured on her track Cockiness.

The duo was also seen attending a Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris back in 2018.

The rapper has previously dated celebrities such as Kendall Jenner in 2017 and Brazilian model Daiane Sodré last year. While Rihanna broke up with her billionaire boo, Hassan Jameel in January after three years together.