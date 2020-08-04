Rihanna sizzles on Harper’s Bazaar cover

Rihanna sizzles on Harper’s Bazaar coverTuesday, August 04, 2020
|
“
She said it best herself in the 2009 single Hard from her fourth album, Rated R, and we’re inclined to agree.
Fresh off the launch of Fenty Skin last Friday, the Babardian star will grace the cover of Harper’s Bazaar’s September issue, providing a veritable master class for up-and-coming artistes who want to know just how to do the dang thing!
The 32-year-old was photographed by Gray Sorrenti with creative direction by Jen Brill in a shoot that sees her donning glamorous outfits from Chanel, Dior, Miu Miu and her inclusive lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, naturally.
In one particular shot, the singer is seen taking out the trash in a Savage X Fenty bikini (because why not?) and a T-shirt that says “End racism by any means necessary”. A message and a fashion serve? Yes, please!
Fenty Skin launched with three skincare prouducts – a cleanser, toner serum and moisturiser – pushed as being clean, vegan and gender-neutral.
Regarding the line, Rihanna, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, said, “I’ve lived and travelled all over the world and I wanted to make sure that Fenty Skin represented the best-of-the-best when it came to our ingredients,” Rihanna said. “I wanted safe, clean, effective formulas that celebrated and respected what our planet has to offer.”
This issue of Harper’s Bazaar will be available on newsstands on September 8.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy