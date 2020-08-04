Rihanna sizzles on Harper’s Bazaar cover

“

She said it best herself in the 2009 single Hard from her fourth album, Rated R, and we’re inclined to agree.

Fresh off the launch of Fenty Skin last Friday, the Babardian star will grace the cover of Harper’s Bazaar’s September issue, providing a veritable master class for up-and-coming artistes who want to know just how to do the dang thing!

The 32-year-old was photographed by Gray Sorrenti with creative direction by Jen Brill in a shoot that sees her donning glamorous outfits from Chanel, Dior, Miu Miu and her inclusive lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, naturally.

In one particular shot, the singer is seen taking out the trash in a Savage X Fenty bikini (because why not?) and a T-shirt that says “End racism by any means necessary”. A message and a fashion serve? Yes, please!

Fenty Skin launched with three skincare prouducts – a cleanser, toner serum and moisturiser – pushed as being clean, vegan and gender-neutral.

Regarding the line, Rihanna, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, said, “I’ve lived and travelled all over the world and I wanted to make sure that Fenty Skin represented the best-of-the-best when it came to our ingredients,” Rihanna said. “I wanted safe, clean, effective formulas that celebrated and respected what our planet has to offer.”

This issue of Harper’s Bazaar will be available on newsstands on September 8.