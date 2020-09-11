Rihanna documentary set for Amazon Prime debut in 2021

BUZZ fam, more than likely you’ll get Rihanna’s documentary before her new album.

Her highly-anticipated documentary is set to be released by Amazon Prime in the summer of 2021. The film that will focus on Rihanna’s life and her entrepreneurial and musical success has been in the making for years.

The documentary is directed by Peter Berg, the same director behind Battleship, the 2012 sci-fi action movie Rihanna starred in.

Amazon reportedly spent US$25 million to earn the right to offer the documentary.

The documentary is set to feature “unparalleled access into [Rihanna’s] life and more than 1,200 hours of footage.”

In a recent interview with Collider, Berg said he hoped the film would be available by Independence Day 2021. “The Rihanna doc is something I’ve been working on with her for almost four years now,” he said. “Amazon’s gonna release it summer next year, sometime hopefully around the Fourth of July. It’s been a really epic journey, the past four years with her.”