Rihanna: I love competing with men

Rihanna: I love competing with menFriday, August 30, 2019
Rihanna loves “competing” with men in business.
The Work hitmaker – who has her own fashion brand Savage X Fenty – says the entrepreneurship industry is considered to be such a “man’s world” that she loves the “challenge” of going head to head with them.
Speaking during a Q&A session at the Global Conference on Women and Entrepreneurship, she said: “It’s a man’s world, so you have to work twice as hard to prove yourself and to get half as much, but it doesn’t stop my fight. I love competing with men. I love that challenge, I enjoy it and I thrive on it. A lot of times people see it as a man’s world … But our strength as women, we have the power to overcome anything.”
Meanwhile, Rihanna previously revealed she wanted to “gain respect” as a designer before releasing her own Fenty luxury fashion line.
She said: “I’ve been slowly evolving throughout the fashion world. First wearing it, buying it, being recognised for my style and then collaborating with brands. I never just wanted to put my name on something and sell my license. I’m very hands-on, so I wanted to take it slowly and gain respect as a designer.”
