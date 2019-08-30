Rihanna: I love competing with men

Rihanna loves “competing” with men in business.

The Work hitmaker – who has her own fashion brand Savage X Fenty – says the entrepreneurship industry is considered to be such a “man’s world” that she loves the “challenge” of going head to head with them.

Speaking during a Q&A session at the Global Conference on Women and Entrepreneurship, she said: “It’s a man’s world, so you have to work twice as hard to prove yourself and to get half as much, but it doesn’t stop my fight. I love competing with men. I love that challenge, I enjoy it and I thrive on it. A lot of times people see it as a man’s world … But our strength as women, we have the power to overcome anything.”

Meanwhile, Rihanna previously revealed she wanted to “gain respect” as a designer before releasing her own Fenty luxury fashion line.

She said: “I’ve been slowly evolving throughout the fashion world. First wearing it, buying it, being recognised for my style and then collaborating with brands. I never just wanted to put my name on something and sell my license. I’m very hands-on, so I wanted to take it slowly and gain respect as a designer.”