Rihanna, Jack Dorsey donate millions to help domestic violence victims

Rihanna and Jack Dorsey are donating US $4.2million to help domestic violence victims in LA during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 32-year-old singer and her Clara Lionel Foundation have joined forces with Twitter CEO Dorsey, 43, to send the huge sum to the Mayor’s Fund to “address a surge in domestic violence” in LA during the coronavirus lockdown.

Both the CLF and Dorsey are donating $2.1 million each and the money will “enable the Mayors’ Fund for Los Angeles to provide 10 weeks of support for victims of domestic abuse including shelter, meals and counselling for individuals and their children”, according to an announcement on the CLF’s website.

The statement added: “An estimated 10 million people experience domestic violence in the US each year. The Los Angeles Housing Authority has determined that dozens of individuals (and their children, in many cases) are being turned away from at-capacity domestic violence shelters every week as incidents have been on the rise since the Safer at Home Order was issued in March.