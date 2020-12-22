Rihanna planning on releasing a Caribbean cookbook

Rihanna planning on releasing a Caribbean cookbookTuesday, December 22, 2020
At this point BUZZ Fam, y’all are getting everything from RiRi except music. According to
“Quarantine gave me the time to do things I wouldn’t always have been able to do – watch an entire box set in a day, cook, go for walk,” she said.
Naturally, the cookbook will have recipes from her home county Barbados, which Rihanna explains that she loves which includes fresh fish, and rum punch.
While she explained that she mostly eats well-balanced meals, she admitted that she cheats sometimes and enjoy a cheeseburger. But this Christmas she’ll be indulging in her favourite Bajan meals as she returns home to celebrate the holidays.
“I will always spend Christmas in Barbados and hopefully this year that’s possible. It’s important to be with friends and family – but I feel at such peace when I am there. It is the most beautiful place, with incredible, beaches, food and people, she said.
