Rihanna to be specially honoured at NAACP Image Awards

Rihanna to be specially honoured at NAACP Image AwardsTuesday, February 04, 2020
|
Barbadian pop princess Rihanna is to be
bestowed with the President’s Award at the upcoming National Association for
the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Image Awards later this month.
According to a statement from the NAACP, Rihanna is being honoured with the President’s Award “in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service”.
Rihanna, a chart-topping musician, fashion icon, business entrepreneur and philanthropist will be presented with the prestigious award by NAACP President Derrick Johnson on Saturday, February 22.
Speaking with the Associated Press (AP) on Tuesday, NAACP President Derrick Johnson said Rihanna “epitomises the type of character, grace and devotion to justice” that the organisation seeks to highlight.
The NAACP Image Awards, now in its 51st staging, celebrates black excellence across entertainment, sport and politics and will take place in Pasadena, California.
Fellow musicians Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, Lauryn Hill, as well as Jesse Jackson, Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice, and Muhammad Ali, have been past President’s Award recipients.
