Rihanna’s tweet supporting farmers protest blasted as “irresponsible” by Indian government

On Tuesday, Rihanna decided to use her platform of over 101 million followers on Twitter to bring attention to the farmers protesting in India.

The farmers have been protesting for nearly three months, demanding the withdrawal of new laws that they say will favour large corporate farms and devastate the earnings of smaller-scale farmers.

Sharing an article about the protests, Rihanna asked; “why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest.”

Soon people began to talk about it, and it drew a global outpouring of support from the likes of teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg and US vice president Kamala Harris’s niece.

Naturally, the Indian government was pleased. Its external affairs ministry said in a Wednesday statement that the Indian parliament had passed “reformist legislation relating to the agricultural sector’ following a full debate and discussion.”

“The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible,” it added.