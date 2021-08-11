Rihanna’s celebrates her perfume selling out on first day with caviar in bed

Billionaire Rihanna is gunning for even more success in business after she launched her first perfume, Fenty Eau de Parfum on Tuesday,( August 10) and within hours it was completely sold out.

The 33-year-old took to Instagram to show her excitement over the sales by posting a photo of her in a black hoodie, newly styled box braids, and matching rectangular dark sunglasses with a glimmering platter of caviar. How else is a billionaire supposed to celebrate right?

Rihanna captioned the post; “How I woke up after #Fentyparfum sold out this morning!!!”

Fans have been going off in the comment section and celebrities too with verified accounts by 2 Chainz saying “U hard” and Lizzo with “Rich *itch shit” while MTV said “Just Billionaire thingz”

“And that’s on Caviar for breakfast” Ri’s makeup artist Pricilla Ono added in the comment section.

The Fenty Eau de Parfum is sure to be “spicy and sweet all at once” says Fenty Beauty in a press release- motivated by the Anti singer’s favourite cities including Bridgetown Barbados, Paris, France, New York City, and Los Angeles.

Before August its 10th’s launch, marketing for the fancy spritz shared celebrity reactions to “how good” Rihanna smells.

“But really who wouldn’t want to smell like Rihanna?” Ask Lil Naz X, who in a teaser video for the perfume was asked: “What’s your favourite smell?” the Montero singer simply said “Rihanna” while blushing. Cardi B, who was also in the video said animatedly “She [Rihanna] smells good!”

“Just sayin;” Rihanna captioned that video.

The Fenty Eau de Parfume is a meld of magnolia, musk, tangerine, blueberry, and geranium which according to reports unite into one amazing scent of pure perfection.

Rihanna has been in celebratory mode since last week after Forbes announced that she was officially a billionaire thanks to the success of her game-changing makeup company Fenty Beauty.