Ring of fire eclipse coming this weekend

People in parts of Africa, the Middle East and Asia will behold a “ring of fire” solar eclipse on Sunday.

A ring of fire eclipse occurs when the moon covers the sun’s center, leaving the sun’s visible outer edge to form a “ring of fire” or “annulus” around the moon.

Imagine fitting a penny atop a nickel; the penny represents the moon and the nickel is the sun. That’s how the ring of fire eclipse looks.

And according to Travel and Leisure magazine, there might be some ‘odd’ animal behaviour before the eclipse.

“It’s expected to go pretty dark before the ‘ring of fire’ is visible, and there may be odd animal behavior and some points of light around the moon called ‘Baily’s beads,”

No portion of the eclipse will be visible in the U.S. or anywhere in the Americas.