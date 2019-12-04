Rita Marley is officially a citizen of Ghana

Rita Marley, the widow of reggae legend Bob Marley, is

now officially a citizen of West African country Ghana.

On Wednesday, November 27, Rita was among the 126 persons to receive the honour from President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Rita, 73, has been assisting Ghana for more than 10 years through her extensive work in education via the Rita Marley Foundation, which has offered numerous scholarships and refurbished of schools. These acts of kindness helped her to gain the attention of the president.

In August, Rita received the Reggae Icon Award during the Jamaica 57 Independence Grand Gala at the National Stadium for her contribution to the development of the music industry.