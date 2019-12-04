Rita Marley is officially a citizen of Ghana

Rita Marley is officially a citizen of GhanaWednesday, December 04, 2019
|
Rita Marley, the widow of reggae legend Bob Marley, is
now officially a citizen of West African country Ghana.
On Wednesday, November 27, Rita was among the 126 persons to receive the honour from President Nana Akufo-Addo.
Rita, 73, has been assisting Ghana for more than 10 years through her extensive work in education via the Rita Marley Foundation, which has offered numerous scholarships and refurbished of schools. These acts of kindness helped her to gain the attention of the president.
In August, Rita received the Reggae Icon Award during the Jamaica 57 Independence Grand Gala at the National Stadium for her contribution to the development of the music industry.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy