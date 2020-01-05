‘Riverdale’ star Vanessa Morgan marries Michael Kopech

Canadian actress Vanessa Morgan tied the knot with American Major League Baseball (MLB) player Michael Kopech in front of family and friends on Saturday (Jan. 4).

The â€˜Riverdaleâ€™ star got married at Walton House in Homestead, Florida after the couple were dating for two years and got engaged in 2019.

She told E! News: â€œWe both knew the first day we met that â€˜this is itâ€™ and Iâ€™m so excited that today officially starts our forever. Today, I vowed to love my best friend for a lifetime and it was a day spent with those we love in a room filled with endless love. I canâ€™t wait to spend the rest of my life with him.â€

Skeet Ulrich, Drew Tanner and Madelaine Petsch were just some of those who attended the celebrations whilst Vanessaâ€™s sister Celina was maid of honour.

View this post on Instagram Thankful for my best-friend. Canâ€™t wait to be Mrs.Kopech in 5 weeks! Ÿ‘°Ÿ½A post shared by Vanessa Morgan (@vanessamorgan) on Nov 29, 2019 at 7:06pm PST

Vanessa and Michael announced their engagement back in July.

Sharing a picture of his proposal on her Instagram account, she captioned it, â€œMy Forever,â€ alongside a ring emoji and a heart emoji.

And in a lengthy post, Michael credited Vanessa for being the â€œspark that reignited his fireâ€, writing: â€œSo Iâ€™ll start with the obvious: I love you â€¦ I love you intensely, passionately, & also at times, recklessly. I make decisions on the spur of the moment (i mean look at how our relationship has gone up to this point). Iâ€™m a very non-traditional type of person and I know Iâ€™ve found my match in you when it comes to that especially. Our relationship probably doesnâ€™t make sense to many people for a sh*t ton of reasons, but weâ€™re not doing it for them.

â€œWe know this is forever. Why would we wait? lol. You literally stayed by my side when I felt I had lost my mind. You stayed by my side for these seemingly random changes of my life. You stayed when often times I didnâ€™t deserve it. Youâ€™ve loved me for ME from day one. (sic)â€