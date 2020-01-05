‘Riverdale’ star Vanessa Morgan marries Michael Kopech

‘Riverdale’ star Vanessa Morgan marries Michael KopechSunday, January 05, 2020
|
Canadian actress Vanessa Morgan tied the knot with American Major League Baseball (MLB) player Michael Kopech in front of family and friends on Saturday (Jan. 4).
The â€˜Riverdaleâ€™ star got married at Walton House in Homestead, Florida after the couple were dating for two years and got engaged in 2019.
She told E! News: â€œWe both knew the first day we met that â€˜this is itâ€™ and Iâ€™m so excited that today officially starts our forever. Today, I vowed to love my best friend for a lifetime and it was a day spent with those we love in a room filled with endless love. I canâ€™t wait to spend the rest of my life with him.â€
Skeet Ulrich, Drew Tanner and Madelaine Petsch were just some of those who attended the celebrations whilst Vanessaâ€™s sister Celina was maid of honour.
Vanessa and Michael announced their engagement back in July.
Sharing a picture of his proposal on her Instagram account, she captioned it, â€œMy Forever,â€ alongside a ring emoji and a heart emoji.
And in a lengthy post, Michael credited Vanessa for being the â€œspark that reignited his fireâ€, writing: â€œSo Iâ€™ll start with the obvious: I love you â€¦ I love you intensely, passionately, & also at times, recklessly. I make decisions on the spur of the moment (i mean look at how our relationship has gone up to this point). Iâ€™m a very non-traditional type of person and I know Iâ€™ve found my match in you when it comes to that especially. Our relationship probably doesnâ€™t make sense to many people for a sh*t ton of reasons, but weâ€™re not doing it for them.
â€œWe know this is forever. Why would we wait? lol. You literally stayed by my side when I felt I had lost my mind. You stayed by my side for these seemingly random changes of my life. You stayed when often times I didnâ€™t deserve it. Youâ€™ve loved me for ME from day one. (sic)â€
