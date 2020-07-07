Road trip? Here’s how to do it right!

Summer is officially here! The temperature is wildin’

and kids are driving parents insane.

With the painstakingly slow return to some form of normalcy, many people are looking at ways to enjoy summer and beat the heat while following COVID-19 protocols.

Now, being spontaneous is all well and good but planning ensures that you make the most of every moment. Remember, the devil is in the details.

It could be a day trip, a weekend getaway or several days out of town, the rules still apply. Pack light but sensibly and make sure someone back at home knows exactly where you are going. Besides your bikini, flip flops and sunglasses, below are our BUZZ picks for road trip essentials:

1. Medication: Make this is the first thing you pack. This includes prescription drugs you should not leave home without as well as headache and allergy medicine. There are few things worse than being sick and away from home.

2. Good friends: You may wonder why that is even on the list but trust me, having a road trip with whiney, lame, or crabby people is anything but fun.

3. Water/drinks: You have to stay hydrated no matter what and in between any alcoholic beverage, you need to drink water.

4. Charger/power bank: What is the use of having a phone if it is ‘dead’? If you want to make memories, get a power bank.

5. Credit/data plan: The further you go from civilization, the more you need to be able to stay in touch. Take nothing for granted, make sure you can always dial out.

6. Playlist: Nothing breaks up the monotony of travelling miles upon miles like music. It does more than soothe the savage beast, it keeps you entertained.

7. Insect repellant: You probably will not have an insect screen or mosquito nets so pack some insect spray. No one wants to go home with dengue.

8. GPS: A lot of us are navigationally challenged. Make sure you know where you are going, or have access to reliable GPS to find it.

9. Camera: It does not have to be an expensive Nikon or Canon, most phones have pretty decent camera quality so ensure your battery is charged and ready.

10. Road-worthy vehicle: Having your car break down in the middle of a trip is no one’s idea of fun. Have a mechanic give it the once-over before taking any trips.