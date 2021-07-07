Robert Downey Sr., director and father of Robert Downey Jr., has died

Robert Downey Sr., director and father of Robert Downey Jr., has diedWednesday, July 07, 2021
Robert Downey Sr., actor and filmmaker known for
His death was confirmed by his son Robert Downey Jr. in an Instagram post.
“RIP Bob D. Sr. 1936-2021…Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson’s ..he was a true maverick filmmaker, and remained remarkably optimistic throughout..According to my stepmoms calculations, they were happily married for just over 2000 years,” Downey Jr. wrote, “Rosemary Rogers-Downey, you are a saint, and our thoughts and prayers are with you.”
Downey Sr. also appeared in “Boogie Nights,” “Magnolia” and “To Live and Die in L.A.”
