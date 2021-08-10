Robin comes out as bisexual in latest comic installment

Robin has come out as bisexual. The DC comic book characterâ€™s sexual orientation was revealed in the latest installment of â€œBatman: Urban Legends.â€ In it, Tim Drake who fights crime as Robin accepts an invitation to go on a date with a man named Bernard Dowd.

According to TMZ, this confirms his bisexual status.

The story shows Robin having a â€œlightbulb momentâ€ while fighting side-by-side with Bernard. After coming to Bernardâ€™s rescue, Tim later goes to see Bernard at his home and nervously tries to hype himself up, saying â€¦ â€œItâ€™s OK, Tim. You got this.â€

And the chemistry between the two was mutual.

When Bernard opens the door heâ€™s on the verge of asking out Tim on a date himself, but Tim interrupts him. â€œIâ€™m really glad you got home okay. I was relieved. And Iâ€™ve been doing a lot of thinking, about that night. And I â€” I donâ€™t know what it meant to me. Not yet. But Iâ€™d like to figure it out,â€ he tells him.

Bernard responds, â€œI was hoping you would. Tim Drake â€¦ do you want to go on a date with me?â€ Robin says yes.

Weâ€™re gonna have to wait until December to see how this date went. But the LGBTQ+ community is hailing this as a step in the right direction.