Robin comes out as bisexual in latest comic installment

Robin has come out as bisexual. The DC comic book character’s sexual orientation was revealed in the latest installment of “Batman: Urban Legends.†In it, Tim Drake who fights crime as Robin accepts an invitation to go on a date with a man named Bernard Dowd.

According to TMZ, this confirms his bisexual status.

The story shows Robin having a “lightbulb moment†while fighting side-by-side with Bernard. After coming to Bernard’s rescue, Tim later goes to see Bernard at his home and nervously tries to hype himself up, saying … “It’s OK, Tim. You got this.â€

And the chemistry between the two was mutual.

When Bernard opens the door he’s on the verge of asking out Tim on a date himself, but Tim interrupts him. “I’m really glad you got home okay. I was relieved. And I’ve been doing a lot of thinking, about that night. And I — I don’t know what it meant to me. Not yet. But I’d like to figure it out,†he tells him.

Bernard responds, “I was hoping you would. Tim Drake … do you want to go on a date with me?†Robin says yes.

We’re gonna have to wait until December to see how this date went. But the LGBTQ+ community is hailing this as a step in the right direction.