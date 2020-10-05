Robin Thicke and fiancée April Geary expecting third child

Musician Robin Thicke and and fiancée April Geary are expecting their third child.

Thicke’s model partner, Geary, made the announcement on Instagram yesterday (October 4).

Geary, who is noticeably pregnant in the photo, is seen sitting on a blanket at the beach, surrounded by baby toys with the caption, “Sorry we can’t hang out, there’s a pandemic & I’m pregnant… again. We love consistency!”

Thicke, 41, and Geary, 25, who have been engaged since December 2018, are already parents to two daughters, two-year-old Mia Love and Lola Alain, 19 months.

Thicke has another child, Justin, 10, from a previous marriage to Paula Patton.