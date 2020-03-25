Rochele Spencer creates functional fashion with her COVID-19 masks

Don’t sacrifice your sense of style while wearing a mask to protect yourself against the coronavirus-COVID-19. Designer, Rochele Spencer, owner of YoursTrulyRochele is providing a fashionable alternative to the bland N95 masks that you’re advised to wear.

Her masks come in three different colours; light blue, black and a leopard print. And cost $500 each, but she has a discounted package with 5 masks for $2,000.

She told BUZZ that she designed these masks to do her part in protecting people against the coronavirus. She said she was also aware that the N95 masks may be in short supply and wanted to fill that gap.

Spencer said her masks are made from three different materials and are very effective in protecting people against the coronavirus.

“The centre layer being non-woven fabric which has better bacteria filtration and air permeability than woven fabric, the other two layers being cotton to keep the mask light and comfortable while adding additional layers of filtration,” she said.

And unlike the N95 mask, she said her masks can be used more than once, as long as they’re washed adequately.

“They are reusable once washed properly with soap and water after each use. I recommend washing at the end of each day or purchasing a pack of five so you can have a fresh one for use each day that way you can launder at the end of the week instead of washing every day,” she said.

Spencer also shared that she’ll be looking to donate masks to our local hospitals if they get low on supplies. For now, customers can place their orders via her Instagram page @yourstruly_rochele, and she offers islandwide deliveries.

Health officials have advised that only persons who are experiencing symptoms of the virus should wear masks.