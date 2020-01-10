Rochelle Spencer: Still turning heads with her designs

Almost two years ago, Rochelle Spencer walked off the Mission Catwalk run way as the best upcoming designer in the Caribbean.

But even more than the $2.5 million in cash and prizes that she won, was the confidence in her skills that the competition nurtured. Soon after winning, she opened up her showroom, Yours Truly by Rochelle in her hometown of Mandeville, Manchester. “ It gave me tremendous exposure, I was able to set up a showroom and it improved my sewing skills tremendously,” she told BUZZ.

Spencer has not put out a collection since her famed Utopian Garden Collection which featured beautiful pastel colored pieces made from 3-d fabric and included butterflies and flowers.

But the pieces that she now designs are testament of the evolution of her style. “I have grown the most technically but my client base has grown significantly. My style is Bold, Classy, Sexy, Risque and elegant,” she said.

Her goal is to always please her customers, and help them to feel confident in their body when wearing her designs. “When I design a piece for someone the aim is always to evoke confidence, to turn heads as well as to enable that woman to be the most beautiful when she walks into a room,” she said.

“There are so many other talented designers out there what makes me unique is the experience that comes with supporting my brand,” she added.

Spencer said she is focused on growth for her business and brand. ” I see my brand evolving into one known for special event pieces. My aim to be among the best bridal designers in the Caribbean and the world eventually,”