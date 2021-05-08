Rocket to crash into earth this weekend

A Chinese rocket that is out of control in space is set to reenter Earth’s atmosphere this weekend.

The Long March 5B rocket, which is around 100 feet tall and weighs 22 tons is expected to enter Earth’s atmosphere “around May 8′ and scientists are concerned as debris from the rocket will make impact somewhere on Earth.

But the good news is, this debris poses little threat to human safety.

“The risk that there will be some damage or that it would hit someone is pretty small — not negligible, it could happen — but the risk that it will hit you is incredibly tiny. And so I would not lose one second of sleep over this on a personal threat basis,” Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist at the Astrophysics Center at Harvard University, told CNN.