Rockmond Dunbar leaves '9-1-1' over COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
|
Actor Rockmond Dunbar has left FOX’s
But according to Variety, Dunbar applied for religious and medical waivers to the requirement but was denied.
His character, Micheal Grant, was written off on Monday.
“We take the health and safety of all of our employees very seriously, and have implemented a mandatory vaccination confirmation process for those working in Zone A on our productions,” 20th Television said in a statement.
“In order to ensure a safer workplace for all, Zone A personnel who do not confirm their vaccination status and do not meet the criteria for exemption will not be eligible to work.”
Meanwhile, in his own statement, Dunbar said he won’t share what medical or religious beliefs had him refusing the vaccine, but expressed his gratitude to the show he’s been a part of for the last five seasons.
“My sincerely held beliefs and private medical history are very intimate and personal aspects of my life that I do not publicly discuss and have no desire to start now,” he said.
“I’ve been an actor in this business for 30 years, but my greatest roles are as a husband and father to our 4 small children. As a man that walks in faith, I look forward to what the future holds. I have enjoyed the last 5 seasons with this wonderful cast and crew and will cherish the time I’ve been blessed to spend with this series and wish everyone involved nothing but the best.”
Dunbar was an original cast member on the show which debuted in January 2018. ‘9-1-1’ also stars Angela Bassett and Peter Krause. It has won awards including consecutive Image Awards for Bassett in 2020 and 2021.
