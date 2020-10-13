Rohan Marley opens beach club in Mexico

Entrepreneur

Rohan Marley, the son of reggae legend Bob Marley, has opened a beach club in Puerto

Morelos, Mexico.

The RoMarley Beach House opened its doors in late July and is located at The Fives Oceanfront Puerto Morelos, which is the third hotel in The Fives Hotels & Residences hotel chain. The beach club is 15 minutes away from the Cancun International Airport and offers a beautiful view and the best of local and international mixology.

The good times of today are the sad thoughts of tomorrow. @Bobmarley

â€œRoMarley Beach House by The Fives opens its doors today at @thefivespuertomorelos in the paradisiacal Riviera Maya, Mexico. Congratulations @romarley for creating a distinctive experience that invites people to truly unwind, appreciate the beautiful natural surroundings, and connect with their loved ones,â€ said a July post on the beach clubâ€™s Instagram page.

This is not Rohan Marley first business venture, as he is the co-founder of Marley Coffee, and he helps to run the Tuff Gong clothing company. He also has his hands in â€˜House of Marleyâ€™ which sells eco-friendly headphones.