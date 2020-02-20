Role play, you say? Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade love it!Thursday, February 20, 2020
|
Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade “role-play” in the bedroom.
The Being Mary Jane star and the former NBA pro have been married for almost six years and keep the spark in their romance by getting creative in the bedroom, including trying out role-play.
Dwayne admitted: “We keep it fresh. We try to keep it exciting because you get into a routine sometimes and you be like, ‘Tomorrow’. And then tomorrow goes to two months when you ain’t getting no action, we got to do role-play.”
And the couple doesn’t limit their role-play to the bedroom either, as they’ll sometimes pretend to be “strangers” while out on a date night.
During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the 38-year-old athlete told host Andy Cohen: “We go out at night. We be strangers and I get into character. We gotta do role-play. Sometimes I’ll be like, ‘Yo, go ahead, take your clothes off and walk down the street.’ Let’s take it back to Rodeo Drive, baby.”
Meanwhile, Dwayne – who has 15-month-old daughter Kaavia with Gabrielle, as well as Zaire, 18, and Zaya, 12, with Siohvaughn Funches, and six-year-old Xavier with Aja Metoyer – previously gushed over his spouse, as he said he “can’t wait” to renew his vows with the actress when they reach their 10-year anniversary in 2024.
