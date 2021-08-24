Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watt has diedTuesday, August 24, 2021
|
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watt has died. He was 80-years-old.
A statement from his family said Watt passed away peacefully in a London hospital surrounded by his family and friends.
“It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watt,” the statement said.
Watt had been a member of the Rolling Stones band since 1963, and helped them become one of the biggest bands in rock ‘n’ roll. He was treated for throat cancer in 2004. Weeks ago, it was announced that Watt would miss the band’s US tour dates to recover from an unspecified medical procedure.
The statement added; “We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected during this difficult time.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy