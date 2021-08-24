Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watt has died. He was 80-years-old.

A statement from his family said Watt passed away peacefully in a London hospital surrounded by his family and friends.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watt,” the statement said.

Watt had been a member of the Rolling Stones band since 1963, and helped them become one of the biggest bands in rock ‘n’ roll. He was treated for throat cancer in 2004. Weeks ago, it was announced that Watt would miss the band’s US tour dates to recover from an unspecified medical procedure.

The statement added; “We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected during this difficult time.”