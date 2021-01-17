Romain Virgo marks first birthday of twins: “I love my girls so much”Sunday, January 17, 2021
Romain Virgo has much to celebrate today. The Soul Provider artiste is celebrating the first birthday of his twin daughters, with wife, Elizabeth.
In a beautiful photo shared to Instagram, Virgo said, “One year ago today, January 17th, at 11:43am and 11:45am my beautiful wife @itse_lizabeth gave birth to our biggest blessings on this earth.”
He continued, “To GOD be all the glory. I can’t even express how good it feels to wake up everyday to see their beautiful little faces. I love my girls so much! All 3 of them… But today belongs to Emma Sapphire & Raina Nevaeh Happy 1st Birthday my Queens!! Mommy and Daddy loves you forever and ever.”
Elizabeth also shared a pic from the same photoshoot, noting she wasn’t sure if they was deserved her bundles of joy but added, “Lord I thank you so much for the grace that allowed me to be chosen as their mom, I am honoured.”
