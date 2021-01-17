Romain Virgo marks first birthday of twins: “I love my girls so much”

Romain Virgo has much to celebrate today. The Soul Provider artiste is celebrating the first birthday of his twin daughters, with wife, Elizabeth.

In a beautiful photo shared to Instagram, Virgo said, “One year ago today, January 17th, at 11:43am and 11:45am my beautiful wife @itse_lizabeth gave birth to our biggest blessings on this earth.”

He continued, “To GOD be all the glory. I can’t even express how good it feels to wake up everyday to see their beautiful little faces. I love my girls so much! All 3 of them… But today belongs to Emma Sapphire & Raina Nevaeh Happy 1st Birthday my Queens!! Mommy and Daddy loves you forever and ever.”

Elizabeth also shared a pic from the same photoshoot, noting she wasn’t sure if they was deserved her bundles of joy but added, “Lord I thank you so much for the grace that allowed me to be chosen as their mom, I am honoured.”