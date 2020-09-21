Romain Virgo sends sweet message to wife on anniversary and birthday

BUZZ fam, singer Romain Virgo and his wife, Elizabeth are celebrating their second wedding anniversary today. The day is even more special because it’s also Elizabeth’s birthday!

Now, you may recall when Virgo shared his proposal to long-time girlfriend Elizabeth in September 2018, in his music video for his single, . It was all so romantic! We couldn’t wait for them to share photos of the wedding; which they did, In This Togethera year after the actual ceremony.

The couple are now parents to adorable twins, which they revealed to us in Romain’s music video for Hero.

Sharing a photo from their wedding day, the crooner wished his wife a happy anniversary and birthday.

“Happy Birthday and 2nd Anniversary baby. Today is your day my love I pray you will have a beautiful day. I love you endlessly ,” he wrote.

As expected, fans enamoured with the couple flooded the comment section, wishing them happiness.

“Happy birthday and happy anniversary to you both. Lots of love and blessings,” media personality, Miss Kitty commented.

“This here is just pure Blessings, yo have your anniversary on her birthday and your children’s birth on your birthday. Must be God,” another person wrote.

“Happy Birthday @itse_lizabeth and Happy Anniversary to a power couple @itse_lizabeth and @realromainvirgo. Love you both,” someone added.