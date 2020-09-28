Romantic Rodney: Bounty Killer chills on beach with spouse Claudia

There must be something special about Bounty Killerâ€™s ladylove, Claudia Rattigan, because the usually â€˜cross and angryâ€™ deejay has been showing a much softer side lately.

On Sunday, the â€˜Warlordâ€™ shared the sweetest message as he wished Claudia a happy birthday.

If that didnâ€™t have enough sugar, he definitely showed a softer side on Monday as they lounged on the beach.

In a video he shared on Instagram, Bounty and Claudia rocked their feet while she sang along to his track Living Dangerously, which features Barrington Levy. Towards the end of the short video, Bounty turns the camera to him and Claudia, and they both smiled before he cracked a joke.

â€œChilling so full filling,â€ was the caption for the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BOUNTY KILLER (@grunggaadzilla) on Sep 28, 2020 at 10:48am PDT

The video has been viewed almost 40,000, and Bountyâ€™s fans, friends and colleagues were all happy to see it.

â€œIf u neva smile when di camera flip roun u bad mind. Fullstop,â€ dancehall artiste Konshens said.

Media personality Nikki Z added: â€œYoooo no idea why someone elseâ€™s joy makes me feel so good!!!Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥â¤ï¸Ÿ™Ÿ¾Ÿ™Ÿ¾Ÿ™Ÿ¾ bless yâ€™all.â€

One person even went a bit further, saying: â€œWah really a gwaan here suh Killa??? Do I hear wedding bells? Man yuh look happy.â€