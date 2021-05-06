Romeich grieving death of older brother

Romeich grieving death of older brotherThursday, May 06, 2021
|
Artiste manager and entrepreneur, Romeich Major, is in a state of mourning following the passing of one of his elder siblings.
Romeich, used Instagram on Thursday (May 6), to share with his fan base that his elder brother Steve Major died recently in the United States although he did not reveal the cause of death.
He however noted that Steve had a big impact on his life.
“It’s not easy losing a love one no matter how strong you feel you are. When they are gone all emotions in your body start to over work,” Romeich wrote on Instagram.
“Alot of you might not know this but I have 6 sister and 2 brothers and one of them closest to me was this man, my big brother teached me so much about life and family as well as he made me laugh so much but most of all took care of me anytime I was in New York. R.I.P. my big brother you will forever be missed by all #Stevemajor” he added.
Following Major’s announcement on the platform condolences have been pouring in from his following.
Member of Parliament, Lisa Hanna wrote, “so sorry for your loss. Stay strong my brother and take the time to grieve in your own way”.
Media personality Miss Kitty also offered her words of comfort saying, “sincere condolences to you and your family. May his soul rest in eternal peace”.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy