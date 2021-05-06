Romeich grieving death of older brother

Artiste manager and entrepreneur, Romeich Major, is in a state of mourning following the passing of one of his elder siblings.

Romeich, used Instagram on Thursday (May 6), to share with his fan base that his elder brother Steve Major died recently in the United States although he did not reveal the cause of death.

He however noted that Steve had a big impact on his life.

“It’s not easy losing a love one no matter how strong you feel you are. When they are gone all emotions in your body start to over work,” Romeich wrote on Instagram.

“Alot of you might not know this but I have 6 sister and 2 brothers and one of them closest to me was this man, my big brother teached me so much about life and family as well as he made me laugh so much but most of all took care of me anytime I was in New York. R.I.P. my big brother you will forever be missed by all #Stevemajor” he added.

Following Major’s announcement on the platform condolences have been pouring in from his following.

Member of Parliament, Lisa Hanna wrote, “so sorry for your loss. Stay strong my brother and take the time to grieve in your own way”.

Media personality Miss Kitty also offered her words of comfort saying, “sincere condolences to you and your family. May his soul rest in eternal peace”.