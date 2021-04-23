Romeich shares first photo of daughter

Weeks after announcing that heâ€™s now a girl dad, artiste manager Romeich Major has finally given us a glimpse of what his baby girl looks like.

And we canâ€™t imagine a cuter way for him to wish his followers a great weekend!

â€œHappy Friday from my little munchkin Ÿ˜â£Ÿ’•Ÿ’Ÿ’•Ÿ’â£â£Ÿ˜. Hi Instagram family meet my daughterÂ #SKYE,â€ he captioned a photo of his daughter.

And although her face was covered, we just just find it adorable seeing Romeich gushing over his baby girl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Romeich entertainment (@romeichentertainment)

And we know weâ€™ll be seeing many more moments of this.

â€œMi always want wah daughter and see mi get a daughter now, so dem inna trouble,â€ Romeich said in a recent interview.

â€œIâ€™m gonna have a beautiful daughter, and Iâ€™m going to be happy,â€ a grinning Major added.