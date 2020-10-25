‘Roots’ writer William Blinn dies at 83

Roots screenwriter William Blinn has died. He was 83.

Blinn passed away of natural causes at assisted living residence in California on Thursday.

His work on the iconic 1977 Roots miniseries, which chronicles African enslavement and free, earned him an Emmy Award and a Humanitas Prize.

The noted screenwriter was also known for his work on television projects Brian’s Song and Prince’s Purple Rain film.

Other credits include Bonanza, My Favorite Martian and Starsky & Hutch.

Blinn is survived by his daughter Annelise Johnson, son Chris and his grandchildren.