Royal couple get the COVID-19 vaccine

Royal couple get the COVID-19 vaccineSaturday, January 09, 2021
|
Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip received the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday (January 9).
According to officials from Buckingham Palace, the two were vaccinated at their home in Windsor Castle by the household doctor.
Officials in a statement said that Queen Elizabeth decided to make it publicly known that they got the vaccination to prevent inaccuracies and speculation.
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, both over 90-years old, are among the high-priority groups who medical officials have recommended be given the vaccine first.
The Royal couple joins the close to 1.5 million people in the UK to have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine so far.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy