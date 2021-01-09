Royal couple get the COVID-19 vaccine

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip received the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday (January 9).

According to officials from Buckingham Palace, the two were vaccinated at their home in Windsor Castle by the household doctor.

Officials in a statement said that Queen Elizabeth decided to make it publicly known that they got the vaccination to prevent inaccuracies and speculation.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, both over 90-years old, are among the high-priority groups who medical officials have recommended be given the vaccine first.

The Royal couple joins the close to 1.5 million people in the UK to have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine so far.