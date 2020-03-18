RUBiS driving female empowerment in male-dominated industry

Ingrid Christian-Baker subscribes to the mantra of believing in yourself and working hard towards your dreams. It’s a philosophy that has fuelled her journey towards becoming a powerful female executive in the male-dominated petroleum industry.

For the Chief Financial Officer at RUBiS Energy Jamaica Limited, the focus in the work environment should be on what one brings to the table, not gender.

She is proud to be part of the executive management team at a company that prides itself on being progressive when it comes to gender equality.

“I believe a strong team includes a good mix of both males and females. At RUBiS, it improves the way we operate as we focus on your skills and ability rather than whether you are male or female,” said Christian-Baker.

Indeed, RUBiS is committed to the empowerment of women in the workplace and has been pushing for females to smash the glass ceiling in every possible form. The company’s male to female ratio currently stands at 50-50, with a number of women occupying key roles traditionally held by men in the petroleum industry – among them are bulk road vehicle truck driver, Carol Clarke; Forecourt and Non-Fuel Retailing Formats Manager, Kayla Morris; terminal manager, Lanarda Morris; and supply and logistics manager, Linda Cameron.

Human Resources Manager at RUBiS, Donnovan Dobson, in explaining the company’s commitment to gender diversity, commented: “RUBiS is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace; neither gender is discouraged to apply for any job at our organisation.”

Against this background, the company is moving closer to certification from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in its Gender Equity Seal Programme.

In the meantime, Christian-Baker, a Chartered Accountant and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Jamaica as well as the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants with an MBA in International Business, is advising women not to give up on their dreams.

“My advice to women is to just go ahead and do your best in any role you take on. Perform well at work and you will be recognised, whether it’s today or tomorrow,” she said.