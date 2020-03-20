Russell Brand struggling to stay sober during self-isolation

Russell Brand says being in self-isolation is challenging his sobriety.

The 44-year-old comedian and actor is practising social distancing and isolating himself at home as much as possible amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but has said staying away from people is proving difficult for him because he usually attends group meetings to help with his addictions.

He said: “I’m a person that has to belong to support groups and communities to help with my numerous, much-discussed and pretty bloody obvious mental health issues, primarily around addiction. I like to meet other people with addiction issues or alcoholism issues and get support as I work a 12-step programme.”

Russell has instead been having online meetings, where he can chat with his peers from the comfort of his home.

He added: “Thankfully there are online hookup groups – not hookup groups, that’s a different thing, that’s the old life – meetup groups, that’s much more my speed.”

The Get Him To The Greek star also explained he’s currently stuck in Mullumbimby, a small country town in New South Wales, Australia, after cancelling a string of concerts in the country amid the outbreak of the virus, which is also known as COVID-19.